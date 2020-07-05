1/
WHEELING - Lorraine R. Huelsman was born on October 29, 1926 in Evanston to George and Eleanor (nee Fell) Rosch. She died Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Wheeling. She was a proud alum of Immaculata High School and Mundelein College. Lorraine enjoyed lunching with the ladies. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was loved by all. She treasured her friends, including those she met during her nine years at Addolorata Villa. Her family wishes to thank her devoted caregivers, especially Josie and Angela. Lorraine is survived by her children, Mary Joy (Bernie) Klos, Karen (Rich) Klicki, and Sheila (Dave) Watson; son-in-law, Roger Ignatius; grandchildren, Martin Klos, Vincent (Sara) Klos, Theresa (David) Moore, Christopher Ignatius, Kevin Klicki, Mitchell Klicki, Nathan (Lauren) Watson and Tristan Watson; great-grandchildren, Cameron Klos, Carter Klos, Sylvie Klos and Anna Marie Moore; and sister Dorothy Rosch. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Huelsman; daughter, Jeanne Ignatius; sister-in-law Nancy Huelsman; and her parents. Interment was held privately at All Saints Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Masses would be appreciated. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.




Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 5, 2020.
