ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Lorraine T. Chism, 76, was born October 5, 1942 in Chicago to John and Lottie (nee Gurga) Galat and passed away June 22, 2019. Lorraine was the beloved wife of Doyle M. Chism; loving mother of Doyle J. (Esther) Chism, Christine (Frank) Ledger, Quinn (Lynette) Chism and the late Sean Chism; cherished grandmother of Stacie, Stephanie, Doyle, Cassidy, Luke and Jordan and dear sister of the late Richard Galat. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 3-8 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights and Wednesday, June 26 at St. Cecilia Church, 700 S. Meier Road, Mt. Prospect from 9:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 25, 2019