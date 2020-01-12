Daily Herald Obituaries
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
LORRAINE WINKLER Obituary
MOUNT PROSPECT - Lorraine Winkler, age 88. Beloved wife of the late Frank Winkler; loving mother of James (Deborah) Winkler, Carol Winkler (Jim Jochheim) and Sandra (Dennis) Barnhill; cherished grandmother of Alesia (John) Schuh, Christopher (Chrissy) Winkler, Madelaine Jochheim, Jonathan Jochheim and Jay Jochheim; great-grandmother of Carly Winkler; dear sister of the late Dolores May and Clarence Fleck. Visitation Friday, January 17, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. (at Northwest Highway), Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral Service Saturday, January 18, 10:00 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Kidney Foundation or . Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 12, 2020
