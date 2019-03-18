Services Graveside service 3:00 PM St. Mary's Church Buffalo Grove , IL View Map Celebration of Life Following Services Resources More Obituaries for LORRAINE SIPCHEN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? LORRAINE ZARLINGA SIPCHEN

Obituary Condolences Flowers With her family at her side, Lorraine Zarlinga Sipchen passed away peacefully on February 12, 2019. She was just 9 days short of her 80th birthday. Lori was a retiree resident of Mesa, AZ, though she always called her long time residences in both Chicago and Buffalo Grove home. Lori's career included longtime stints at Zimmerman's True Value where she enjoyed helping the many long term customers. She went on to proudly serve many years as a legal secretary at Allstate Insurance in Northbrook from which she retired. While in Buffalo Grove, Lori was a founding member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Buffalo Grove Jaycees. She always look forward to finding jewelry bargains while cruising the world with many of her lifelong friends and fellow Jaycees. She supported the many fundraising efforts of the Jaycees which helped many local youth achieve their dream of college through the Jaycee scholarship program and developed Jaycee Bicentennial Park. Lori's greatest times were spent with her family. Upon retirement, Lori and Don built an oasis in the desert so that all their kids and grandkids would have a place to meet, laugh, play and swim. All of us enjoyed our time together there. She is preceded in death by her parents, Angelo and Mercedes Zarlinga, her brother, Vincent Zarlinga, and by George Murphy and their daughter, Katie. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Don Sipchen of Mesa, their children, Jim (Erika) Sipchen of Tucson, AZ; Ginny (Jeff) Dowd of De Pere, WI; Beth (Tony) Rabiola of Mesa, AZ; Bill (Adrienne) Sipchen of San Diego, CA. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Trevor Dowd, Murphy Dowd, Kelsey Hunt, Taylor Sipchen and Scott Sipchen. Victor Zarlinga and Evelyn Juern will dearly miss their sister. Lori is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. In her last years in life, Lori bravely fought Diabetes, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. These diseases may have ravaged her body, but never took away the joy she felt when surrounded by family nor her love of laughter. The family would like to thank both the staff of the Memory Care Unit at The Legacy in Mesa and the nurses and doctors at Hospice at Home for their loving care of both Don and Lori. Their dedication in preserving dignity and quality of life are truly appreciated. A graveside service of remembrance will be held Monday June 17th, 3:00p.m at St. Mary's Church in Buffalo Grove, IL. A celebration of life will follow immediately after the service. Mom, thank you for all the love, support and patience that you have shown us over the years. We know that you have waited 35 long years to be with Katie and are delighted that you are together with her in heaven. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries