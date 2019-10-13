|
SCHAUMBURG - Lorry Catherine Kurylo, nee Biangamano, age, 70 of Schaumburg. Beloved wife of John Kurylo for 39 years. Loving mother of Lorry (Tim) Drish, Keith (Julie) Kurylo and the late Edward Kurylo. Dear Nana of Ambur Drish, Presley Kurylo and Remington Kurylo. Dear sister of Linda (Mike) Simon, Mike (Sandy) Biangamano, Ray Biangamano and Pat (Sabrina) Biangamano. Caring aunt of many nieces and nephews. Dear daughter of the late Lorraine and Pasquale Biangamano. She was born January 22, 1949 and passed October 11, 2019. She will lie in state Monday from 10 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11 AM at St. Hubert Catholic Church, 729 Grand Canyon Street, Hoffman Estates, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Ste. 1210, Chicago, IL 60601. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 13, 2019