Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
LORY J. DEBEIR


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LORY J. DEBEIR Obituary
ST. CHARLES - Lory J. DeBeir, age 82, died Tuesday June 11, 2019. She was born to Kurt and Loretta Jonatat in Chicago, Illinois. She taught English for 34 years at Haines Jr. High School in St. Charles; additionally Lory and her husband Richard co-owned and operated Primrose Horse Farm. She is survived by two daughters; Elizabeth DeBeir Berkos, Lynda (Michael) Clementz, grandson John Berkos (fiancee Dorothy Flisk), three granddaughters; Gretchen Berkos, Katherine Clementz (Ben Nissen), Molly Clementz, many cousins and nieces and nephews. Lory was preceded in death by her son John R. DeBeir. Visitation will be 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Yurs Funeral Home, 405 E. Main Street, St. Charles, Illinois 60174. Funeral Services will be 10:00 A.M. Monday, June 17, 2019 at Yurs Funeral Home 405 E. Main Street, St. Charles, IL 60174. Burial will be at Garfield Cemetery, Campton Township. Contributions may be made to a . To leave an online condolence for the family, visit the funeral home's obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home, St. Charles, 630-584-0060.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 13, 2019
