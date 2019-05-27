Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Alpine Chapel,
corner of Miller and Echo Lake Roads
Lake Zurich,, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Alpine Chapel,
corner of Miller and Echo Lake Roads,
Lake Zurich, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LOTHAR RENTSCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOTHAR H. RENTSCH


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LOTHAR H. RENTSCH Obituary
Lothar H. Rentsch of Hawthorn Woods, Illinois, 83, passed away suddenly in Door County, Wisconsin , Thursday May 23, 2019, of a heart attack. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 4:00 p.m. at Alpine Chapel, corner of Miller and Echo Lake Roads, Lake Zurich, Illinois. Lothar was preceded in death by his beloved wife Nancy L. Rentsch and loving daughter Kathryn Nelson; he is the loving father of David (Kristine) Rentsch; cherished grandfather of Andrew (Amber) Nelson, Breanna (Justen) Schroeder, Michael Nelson, Autumn (Wesley) Bondie, Ryan Nelson, Mallory Rentsch, and Alexa Rentsch; treasured great-grandfather to Noah and Esther Nelson. Lothar was the son of the late Hilda and Hermann Rentsch; brother to Hans and York Rentsch. Born in Germany, Lothar came to the United States at 16 years of age. He married Nancy in 1958, and they raised their family in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and then Hawthorn Woods, Illinois. After many years of hard work, Lothar, along with a partner, started Rego Mold & Tool Co., a tool and die business. Lothar loved to travel and enjoyed many wonderful trips throughout the world with his wife, their friends, and family. Lothar was known for his generosity, kindness, friendship, and his love for the family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Alpine Chapel, 23153 W Miller Road, Lake Zurich, IL 60047. For info. 847-540-8871 or www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.