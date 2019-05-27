Lothar H. Rentsch of Hawthorn Woods, Illinois, 83, passed away suddenly in Door County, Wisconsin , Thursday May 23, 2019, of a heart attack. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 4:00 p.m. at Alpine Chapel, corner of Miller and Echo Lake Roads, Lake Zurich, Illinois. Lothar was preceded in death by his beloved wife Nancy L. Rentsch and loving daughter Kathryn Nelson; he is the loving father of David (Kristine) Rentsch; cherished grandfather of Andrew (Amber) Nelson, Breanna (Justen) Schroeder, Michael Nelson, Autumn (Wesley) Bondie, Ryan Nelson, Mallory Rentsch, and Alexa Rentsch; treasured great-grandfather to Noah and Esther Nelson. Lothar was the son of the late Hilda and Hermann Rentsch; brother to Hans and York Rentsch. Born in Germany, Lothar came to the United States at 16 years of age. He married Nancy in 1958, and they raised their family in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and then Hawthorn Woods, Illinois. After many years of hard work, Lothar, along with a partner, started Rego Mold & Tool Co., a tool and die business. Lothar loved to travel and enjoyed many wonderful trips throughout the world with his wife, their friends, and family. Lothar was known for his generosity, kindness, friendship, and his love for the family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Alpine Chapel, 23153 W Miller Road, Lake Zurich, IL 60047. For info. 847-540-8871 or www.ahlgrimffs.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary