LOTTI TREMONTANO
1928 - 2020
MOUNT PROSPECT - Lotti Tremontano, age 92, formerly of Mount Prospect. Born April 2, 1928 in Chicago. Beloved sister of the late Marian Tremontano and the late Rita Tremontano. Fond cousin of many. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pascal and Flemmie. Funeral Service private. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Please omit flowers. For information, 847-255-7800 or www.FriedrichsFH.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
