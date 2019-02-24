Daily Herald Obituaries
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Paul of the Cross Church
LOTTIE LAPETINA Obituary
Lottie Lapetina, nee Nowak, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas. Loving mother of Carol (Bob Skinner) Kanne, Claudia Lapetina, Nicki (Dwayne) Rozmarynowski and Connie (Tim) Siewert. Cherished grandmother of 18. Great-grandmother of 11. Dear sister of the late Veronica Slisz and Julie Lott. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, February 27, 3-8 p.m., at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy. (2 blocks S. of Touhy), Park Ridge. Funeral Thursday, 12 noon prayers from funeral home, to St. Paul of the Cross Church, Mass 12:30 p.m. Entombment Ridgewood Park Cemetery, Des Plaines. Info, www.ryan-parke.com or 847-823-1171.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 24, 2019
