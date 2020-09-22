PALATINE - Lou Ann Casey, nee Giffin, 66. Born July 28, 1954 in Bellaire, OH, passed away September 20, 2020. Beloved wife of Mark. Loving mother of Jennifer (Christopher) Maass and Ryan (Brooke) Casey. Cherished grandmother of Calvin and Duncan Maass and Adelyn Casey. Dear sister of Betsy, Ellen and Calvin Giffin. Lou Ann retired from Hunting Ridge School as a 5th grade teacher for District 15. Memorial donations may be made in Lou Ann's name to Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. A visitation will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 9-12 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. For information, call 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com
.