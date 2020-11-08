1/1
LOUANNE K. HOWE
1927 - 2020
Louanne K. Howe, 93, passed away on November 1, 2020 in Chapel Hill, NC. She was born on May 14, 1927 to Queen and Joseph Kroupa of Riverside, IL. She lived in Lake Forest, IL from 1956 to 2020 when she moved to Chapel Hill, NC. Louanne is survived by her loving children, Delcine Howe Drayson (Phil), Lawrence J. Howe and John W. Howe; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and her sister, Rosemary Verner. Louanne was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence W. Howe (2001); and her brother, Joseph Kroupa. Burial services at Lake Forest Cemetery will be private. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. The Howe family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill, www.walkersfuneralservice.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker's Funeral Home
120 W Franklin St
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
(919) 942-3861
