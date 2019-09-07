Daily Herald Obituaries
LOUDELLE WERLING


1938 - 2019
WHEELING - Loudelle Werling was born on July 2, 1938 in Chicago to Herbert and Elizabeth (nee Jablonicky) Werling. She died Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Arlington Heights. Ms. Werling worked as a High School Physical Education Teacher for East Leyden High School in Franklin Park. She was a member of St. Mary Parish in Buffalo Grove. Loudelle was an avid swimmer and coached many sports. Her latest pleasure was sharing her Delavan home with family and friends. Loudelle is survived by her friend of 59 years, Gretchen Molter; siblings, Carol Werling, Donna (the late William) Dombrow, Betty Lynn (Lawrence) Ryan and Joseph Werling; nieces and nephews, Jennifer Zebrowski, Meg (Bruce) Backman, Michael (Sarah) Dombrow, Bridget (Dan) Fors, Kathleen (Joseph) Troyer, Daniel (Holly) Ryan, Andrew (Jenny) Ryan, William Werling and Marc Werling; niece-in-law, Melody Dombrow; and many great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and nephew, Christopher Dombrow. Visitation Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Prayers 9:15 am, Monday, September 9, 2019 at the funeral home proceeding to St. Mary Parish, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 for a 10:00 am Funeral Mass. Interment is private. In Celebration of Loudelle please wear red to the visitation and Funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given as masses. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
