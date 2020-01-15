|
ELGIN - LouEllen Hansen (nee Benhart), 92, of Elgin, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Amita St. Joseph Hospital, Elgin. She was born October 2, 1927 in Roselle the daughter of Edwin & Esther (Pfingsten) Benhart. She married the late Philip "Phil" Hansen Jr., on October 17, 1948 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Roselle. LouEllen retired in 1988 from Sears and went into business with her late husband and son Richard. She was co-owner/operator of Family Storage in Hampshire. She was a founding member of Calvary Lutheran Church, Elgin where she served as a Sunday School Superintendent and taught vacation bible school. She was also a Scout leader and was a volunteer at Elgin High School teaching adult reading. She is survived by 4 children, Kathleen (Bill) Jansen, Connie (Randy Higel), Ronald (Carleen) Hansen and Richard Hansen; 10 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren; a brother and 2 sisters-in-law, cousins and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a daughter Luann McNeil, grandson Philip McNeil, great granddaughter Cassidy Sommers and 2 brothers. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Calvary Lutheran Church, Elgin. Burial will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4-8 PM in the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin and on Saturday morning at church from 9:15 AM until the time of services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Calvary Lutheran Church Good Samaritan Fund. For information, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 15, 2020