LOUIS A. BLANC Jr.

Louis A. Blanc Jr., 81, fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. Lou was retired from First National Bank of Chicago, was a veteran of the United States Army, and a member of Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, Arlington Heights, Illinois before moving to Louisville, Kentucky and joining St. Michael Catholic Church. He is survived by his beloved wife, Sandy; son, Alec Blanc (Brenda); daughters, Jennifer Moffatt (Jeffrey) and Monica Blanc; 8 grandchildren; beloved son of Sandy, Michael Gilley (Lisa); sisters, Kathleen Mayo and Antonia Van Kampen (Darryl); brothers, Brian (Carol), Eric, and Peter (Juliana) Blanc. Memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor and Catholic Charities. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.Ratterman.com. Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersontown, KY, are handling funeral arrangements.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 14, 2020
