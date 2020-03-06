|
MUNDELEIN - Louis F. Cairo, son of Carmen and Mary (Sorrentino) born in Calabria, Italy on February 21, 1930; husband of his beloved wife of 64 years, RoseMary Cairo (Scafidi); father of RoseMary Cairo (Steve), Louis C. Cairo (Gloria) and Diana Cairo; Grandfather "Papa" to Daniella Casey (Marty), Krystal Funk (Zac), Drew Gross (Kimi), Deanna Arthur (Barret), Louis Anthony Cairo (Andrea), Austin Bockwinkel (Maria), Kristina Cairo, Nicholas Bockwinkel and Bianca Bockwinkel. Great grandfather to Hunter, Everely, Braydon, Barret, Mason, Louie, Jett, Lyla, Sophia, Stella, Johnny, Joey and Kase. "Louie," as he was known to his family and friends, came to America with his mother, brother (Pete) and sisters (Caroline and Rosalie) when he was 18 years of age and began a life working in the construction industry as a union construction worker, then a carpentry subcontractor and then a very successful union general contractor. Louie and Rosemary moved to Mundelein in 1959, where he began his successful union construction business. Louie built homes, apartments, condominiums and commercial properties throughout Mundelein and Lake County with great success before retiring at 55 years young. When he was not working on his business or running a large apartment complex that he built and owned for 30 years, Louie was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved the outdoors. But his true love was his wonderful family that he always took great pride in and loved to talk about to his friends, customers and even complete strangers. He was truly the consummate Italian American patriarch who unconditionally loved his family; and they him in return. His love and presence have been imbedded in the hearts of those who knew him, and he will be forever missed by those whose lives he was a part of. Visitation is from 9-10 AM Saturday March 7, 2020 at Santa Maria del Popolo Church (Big Church) 116 N. Lake St. Mundelein. Funeral mass will begin at 10 AM. Entombment will follow in Ascension Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the . For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 6, 2020