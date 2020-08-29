HUNTLEY - Louis "Bob" DeFiore, 84, died peacefully, August 26, 2020 with his family by his side. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 4-7pm at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, at 10am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery. THE FUNERAL MASS WILL BE LIVED STREAMED BEGINNING AT 10AM ON MONDAY BY GOING TO https://www.facebook.com/defiorejorgensen/
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Gift of Hope Tissue and Organ Network, https://www.giftofhope.org/monetary-donations/
. Bob was born September 10, 1935, in Chicago, the son of August and Mamie (Quartullo) DeFiore. He married Carol Ann Byrne on December 28, 1957, the couple met in high school and enjoyed 62 years of marriage. He worked as a pipefitter for Local 597. In 1978 he was ordained a Permanent Deacon for the Archdiocese of Chicago, serving at St. Ferdinand Church and later at St. John the Evangelist. He was called to share and live out God's word, and becoming a Deacon was a perfect fit for him and a vocation that he so loved doing. He had an amazing life, growing up on the Northwest side of Chicago with his mom and dad and three sisters in a good Italian family. Once he met his wife Carol, he inherited a strong Irish family which he embraced and loved as his family. Bob was a hardworking, fun loving, faith filled man. He had the ability to love unconditionally no matter what. Bob was an awesome husband and father and the very best Papi that there ever was! Nothing made him more proud than all of his children and grandchildren. In his own quiet way Bob was always for you and there for you. Bob was a loving and devoted husband, father, papi, brother and friend who will be missed by all who knew him. In October of 2001, Bob was the grateful recipient of a new heart, a heart that came from a family that in their grief said yes. Yes to donating their loved ones heart. It was beyond a miracle for Bob and his family. To that family that said yes; please know that, that heart was loved and cared for and filled with gratitude. Thank you. Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Carol; his children, Robert (Sharon) DeFiore, Julie (Jorge) Arza, Mari Kaiser and Carol Lynn DeFiore. He was the proud papi of Jessica, Samantha, Nicholas, Vincent, Marisa, Joey, Bennett, Olivia, and John. Loving brother of Marlene (the late Bob) Sylvester, and Sr. Carol DeFiore; and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, John DeFiore; and his sister, Joan (Armand) Bourque. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
