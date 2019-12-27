Daily Herald Obituaries
LOUIS E. LA VIGNE


1930 - 2019
LOUIS E. LA VIGNE Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Louis E. La Vigne was born on February 2, 1930 in Washington, DC to Norman and Pearl (nee Berman) La Vigne. He died Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Louis is survived by his children, Rebecca (Robin) Drout, Judith (Whitman) Brisky, Paul (Marjorie) La Vigne, Debra (Howie Ciarcia) Bunnell, Jerry (Debra) La Vigne and Sharon (Jeffrey) Rynne; his grandchildren Benjamin (Michelle Beaudet) Drout, Maria (Mark Wilson) Drout, Kimberly Brisky, Valerie (Jason) Braun, Whitney Brisky, Sarah (Mark) Duggan, Peter (Kelsey) La Vigne, Rachel La Vigne, Mark (Collette) La Vigne, Joseph La Vigne, Irene Bunnell, Grace (fiance Sam Kalash) Bunnell, Cooper La Vigne and Gregory Rynne; and his great-grandchildren Noah Drout, Elise Braun, Alexandra Braun, Molly La Vigne, Henry La Vigne, Elizabeth La Vigne, John Duggan and Thomas Duggan. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Esther F. (nee Felicicchia) La Vigne as well as his parents. Visitation Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, (4 blocks south of Palatine Road) Arlington Heights, IL 60004 and on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 9:30 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 am Funeral Service 10:30 am at St. Alphonsus Liguori Parish, 411 N. Wheeling Rd., Prospect Heights, IL 60070. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718, ; /American , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674, https://donatenow.heart.org; American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852, www.kidneyfund.org; or the Salvation Army, 5040 N. Pulaski Rd., Chicago, IL 60630-2788. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
