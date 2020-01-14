|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Louis E. Cella was born on August 16, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois to Dr. Louis Edward and Beatrice (nee Rocca) Cella. He died Saturday, January 11, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. After graduating college as an engineer, Lou worked for Aetna Bearing & Textron before becoming President & Owner of Hampshire Specialty Products. He was a US Army veteran serving from December 1955 through December 1961. Lou was a lifelong Cubs, Bears and Notre Dame fan. Louis is survived by his spouse of 57 years Elizabeth Cella (nee Banas); his children Louis Edward (Denise) Cella, Juliet (Charles) Blumenthal, James Peter (Sharon) Cella and Nicole (Daniel) Keeler; his grandchildren Charlie, Beatrice and Josephine Blumenthal; Ondine Cella; Mia, Angelina and Althea Keeler; and Emma and Avery Haynes; his siblings Patricia Dennis, George (Mary) Cella and James (Jeanine) Cella. He was preceded in death by his parents; as well as his sister Angela (Alan) Langefeld. Visitation Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 3:00pm until 8:00pm at the Glueckert Funeral Home, 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (4 blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Funeral Mass Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:00am at St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Parkinson's Foundation, Attn: Chicago Office, 200 S.E. 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL, 33131 or to Holy Cross Foreign Missions, P.O. Box 543, Notre Dame, IN 46556. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 14, 2020