Louis F. Steck, age 86, a longtime resident of Wheaton, IL, was called home on Friday, August 9, 2019. He was born May 18, 1933 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Louis M. & Mary Ann Steck. Louis lived in Kingston, Pennsylvania where he attended high school and Wilkes University. He graduated from Wilkes University with a bachelor's degree in business. Following his education he went to work for Sears at the service counter. In 1956 he married Norma Moses. That same year he entered into the Marine Corps where he served until 1958. After his service in the Marines, he continued his career at Sears where he worked his way up to a position as an international buyer. He moved his family to Chicago in 1971 and had an office in the Sears Tower, which he greatly enjoyed. He retired in 1992 and spent his retirement years traveling with his wife, Norma. He enjoyed sports, especially golfing. He was an avid Bears & Cubs fan. Some of his hobbies also included reading and politics. He is survived by his three daughters, Mary Lou (Jerrold) Middleton of St. Charles, Jane (Warren) God of Fairport, NY and Susan (Mark) Molenkamp of Wheaton, six granddaughters, Amanda, Katelynn, Ellen, Gina, Bridgette and Emily and six great-grandchildren, Reese, Avery, Parker, Louis, James, and Henry. He is also survived by his brothers Frank (the late Noreen) Steck and Robert (the late Minerva) Steck and his sister Sr. Kathleen Steck. Preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Norma, and his sister Mary Claire (the late Charles) Lyons, and his brother-in-law Edward (Laura) Sidelko. A memorial mass & military honors will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 310 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton, Illinois 60187. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. Private interment will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Marklund. If you are giving by mail, please be sure to write the check out to "Marklund" and mail to 1S450 Wyatt Drive, Geneva, IL, 60134. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 14, 2019