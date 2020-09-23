1/
LOUIS FRANO Jr.
1932 - 2020
BARTLETT - Louis Frano Jr., 88, formerly of Streamwood, died Saturday, September 19, 2020. Born September 9, 1932 in Chicago. Louis was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army. He was an employee of Motorola for 42 years. Beloved husband of the late MaryLou; loving father of Louis (Maria) and Daniel (Caitlin); cherished grandfather of Mikayla, Ethan, Annika and Addison; cherished son of the late Louis Sr. and Annette (nee Zava); kind brother of Marianne (the late William) and the late Vivian and Betty and; caring brother-in-law of Charles. Visitation 4:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.), Bartlett. Due to Covid restrictions we are only allowing 50 people in the build at one time. Please be prepared to come and pay your respects and then depart so that others may do the same. Prayers Saturday 10:15a.m. at the funeral home to St. Peter Damian Church, Mass 11:00a.m. Interment Bartlett Cemetery. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Prayer Service
10:15 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Peter Damian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
