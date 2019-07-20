Visitation for Louis J. Glatz, 92, of Johnsburg, IL, formerly of Mundelein is from 4-8 PM Monday July 22, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home, P.C., 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176) Mundelein. Funeral mass is 10 AM Tuesday at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, Johnsburg, IL. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery. Louis was born October 22, 1926 to Gertrude and Louis Glatz in Henry, IL. and died Thursday July 18, 2019 at home. Louis was a hard worker from the time he graduated high school. He studied Electrical Engineering at IIT in Chicago. Louis worked in the shipyards in Chicago with his father. He then enlisted in the army where he trained to be a paratrooper, he was also an MP at Fort Sheridan. Louis then worked various jobs. Notably Victor Adding Machine, The Press Room, Crawsley, Honeywell, Underwriter Labs, Fansteel and Power Conversion Products. Upon retiring Louis and Connie founded and managed Glatz Gardens. Louis also loved gardening vegetables and flowers. Most proud of his Grand Champion Delphinium. Louis had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren. He loved to teach them about gardening, picking apples and taught all of them how to swim although he couldn't himself. But most importantly he loved treating them to McDonald's and Dunkin Donuts. Louis had a great story to tell about his past experiences: Dangerous jobs, mischievous adventures in the Army and as a child. As best said by his CNA, it's a miracle he got out of the Army without being court martialed. He was a loving father to Connie (Mel) Glatz-Helms, Greg (Shauna) Glatz, Therese (Shawn) Allen, Christopher Glatz, Diane (Dale) Kluesener, Karen Fox (Wayne Fortney), brother of Dorothy Shipton, Kate (Tony) Nudo, Rita Furgye, Paul (Lilian) Glatz, George Glatz, Joe (Ardeth) Glatz, Judy O'Donnell, Philip Glatz and Ted (Rose) Glatz, grandfather of Jacob (Melissa), Adam (Jen), Tammy (Kevin), Tenella, Kurt, Clara, Tyler, Nathan, Bryan and Kyle (Heather). Great grandchildren: Nick, Lucas, Julia and AJ. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Patricia J. (Lutz) Glatz, they married on August 23, 1946, Mother, Father, brothers George and Paul, sisters Dorothy, Kate and Judy. For information, call 847-566-8020 or visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com . Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 20, 2019