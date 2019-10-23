Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
7:30 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
Prayer Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:45 AM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Isidore Church
427 W. Army Trail Road
Bloomingdale, IL
LOUIS L. ALTOBELLI Sr.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Louis L. Altobelli Sr., 90, a 53-year resident of Elk Grove Village, passed away Oct. 22, 2019 at Lakeview of Bloomingdale. Louis was the beloved husband of the late Louise F. Altobelli (nee Sisto) (2018); loving father of Louis Jr. (Laura) and Tony (Ilona) Altobelli; cherished grandfather to Louie (Ruth), Michael (Carissa), Jonathan, Francesca, Kataryna and Alyssia; and loving great-grandfather to Nathan and Carter. He leaves behind loving sister-in-law Evelyn Altobelli as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Louis is preceded in death by parents, John and Grace Altobelli; and siblings, Tony Altobelli, Carmella Calo, and John Altobelli. Louis was a World War II Army veteran, longtime graphic artist up until his retirement, and a starter of the Fox Run Golf links and the Elk Grove Park District. A visitation will be held at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village, Thursday, Oct. 24th 4:00pm-8:00pm with a flag presentation at 7:30pm. Prayers will be held 9:45am Friday, at the funeral home proceeding to St. Isidore Church for 10:45am Funeral Mass, 427 W. Army Trail Road, Bloomingdale, IL. Private interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated. For more info, grovememorialchapel.com or 847-640-0566.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 23, 2019
