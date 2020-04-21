|
|
Louis R. Reinert, 96, of Arlington Heights, was born Oct. 21, 1923 in Chicago, IL. Lou passed into God's arms on April 16th, 2020. Lou was above everything else a family-oriented person and he was a dedicated son, husband, father, and grandfather. He is a graduate engineer from the Univ of Illinois in Champaign with extended studies at Wayne State Univ and UCLA in advanced Civil, Industrial and Aeronautical engineering. His professional career covered a span of 40 years beginning with US Rubber Company and concluded with 36 years with United Air Lines. Lou had a front row seat to the Golden Age of Flight - holding key executive positions at United in Engineering and Planning/Development, launching commercial aviation into the jet age. Lou was instrumental in the development of systems for several of the industries top airplanes including the Boeing 727, 737, 747, and the DC- 8 and DC-10 from McDonnell Douglas. Lou was a WW II Air Force Veteran. Always an outdoorsman he continued to enjoy golf, achieving the elusive "Hole in One" in his later years, and swimming well into his 80's. He enjoyed travel and music and wintered in Sarasota, FL. He was a humble man who believed in a strong work ethic, honesty, and traditional values. Lou was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Wayside in Arlington Heights for over 60 years and kept a close relationship with God. As a grandfather, his greatest joy was being with family and watching his granddaughters become beautiful and successful young women. Lou is survived by his son, Bob (Barb) Reinert Jr., daughter, Kristi (James) Nonneman, his granddaughters Gabi, Carol, and Alex. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Lottie (Hornewer) Reinert and his wives, Jean (Moore) Reinert and Lillian (Evangelista) Reinert. Due to this unprecedented time, a memorial service will be planned when it is safe to gather. There will be a private interment at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the (), VA Regional Office, 2122 W Taylor Street, Ste 104, Chicago, IL 60612 (312) 980-4242. Information, (847)253-0224.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 21, 2020