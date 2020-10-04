ELGIN - Louis W. "Lou" Israel, 79, of Elgin, passed away on September 24, 2020 at Tower Hill Healthcare in South Elgin. Lou was born on January 15, 1941 in Chicago, IL the son of Ludwig Israel and Mildred Byrd. He was a founding member of Super Torquers and loved fishing, hunting, and boating. He is survived by his wife, Ellen Israel; stepdaughter, Adriane Schauf (Jason); stepson, Ralph G. Schauf (Jennifer); grandchildren, Olivia, Josie, Maddie, and Henry; a sister, Nancy; nephews, Roger and Bob (Judy) Sheetz; and a niece, Michelle. He was preceded in death by his parents. Special Thanks to Tower Hill nurses especially Lido and Laura. Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. For information, call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
