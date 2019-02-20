|
|
Louise B. Heston, 94, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in Lincolnshire, Illinois. She was born March 25, 1924 in Chicago, was formerly of Norridge, living in Libertyville since 1968. Louise enjoyed sewing, knitting and especially her family. Surviving are her 3 daughters, Mary (Tony) Castellano, Stephanie Kalter and Jennifer (Jim) Maguire; 5 grandchildren, Shannon (Gordon) Couffer, Rocco (Irina) Castellano, Michael Kalter, Sara Kalter and Ryan Maguire; 2 great-grandchildren, Luca and Giada Castellano and by 2 brothers, Kenneth (Jackie) Bird and Richard (Carolyn) Bird. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alan Heston in 1987, a son, Robert "Bobby" Howe in 1954 and by 2 sisters, Audrey Nelson and Marge Oetjens. A visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. followed by a service at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home Ltd., 120 W. Park Ave. (Route 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Memorial contributions can be made to ASPCA, www.aspca.org in her memory. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 20, 2019