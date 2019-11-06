|
VERNON HILLS - Louise Elvera Disabato was born on December 4, 1921 in Chicago, Illinois to Joseph and Mary (nee DiPinto) Antonucci. She died November 1, 2019 at Advocate Condell Hospital in Libertyville. Louise attended Kelvin Park High School in Chicago. Later she worked as the Office Manager for Roosevelt University, Chicago. She was a member of St. James catholic Church and now currently a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Libertyville. Louise loved her family, especially her grandchildren, spending time with her friends and was loved by all. Louise is survived by her children, Dianne (Fred) Forst, Michael (Roxann) Disabato, and David (Annie) Disabato; Grandchildren, James Conrad Forst, Nicholas (Erin) Disabato, Valerie (Chris) Horsfall, Ann (Bryan) Wasserman, Elena Disabato, and Candice Tostado, her great grandchildren Brandon and Abigail; her brother Raymond (Marlene) Antonucci. She was preceded in death by her husband Conrad, whom she married on May 4,1941 in Chicago; her siblings Elvera Bean and Joseph Antonucci and by her parents. Visitation Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of prayers at 11:15 AM at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, Illinois 60004, proceeding to St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL, for Mass at 12:00 PM. Entombment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to , P.O. Box 2151, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101-2151. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 6, 2019