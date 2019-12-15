Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:15 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
LOUISE FARRELL Obituary
Louise Farrell, nee Fijolek, 90, formerly of Arlington Heights, passed away peacefully in Columbia, MD, on December 9, 2019. She was born to Frank and Frances (nee Stachura) Fijolek in Chicago. Louise was a graduate of Alvernia High School and Loyola University, Chicago. Later in life, she earned a Master's Degree at Columbia College, Chicago. She taught elementary school for thirty years. She taught at St. Thomas of Villanova, Palatine, for five years, then at Our Lady of the Wayside, Arlington Heights, for twenty-five years. Louise was an avid bridge player her entire life achieving a Life Master designation, of which she was very proud. She enjoyed travelling, painting, and visiting with family and friends in her retirement years. She is survived by her children John (Sue), Janet (Gene), and Joanne (Len); two grandchildren, Katherine and Mark; sister-in-law Geri; and nieces and nephews. Louise is pre-deceased by her husband, John Farrell and her brother, Michael Fijolek. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 22, 3:00 until 8:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home, 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Prayers will be held 10:15 pm, Monday, December 23, 2019 at the funeral home proceeding Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 440 South Mitchell, Arlington Heights, IL 60005. Interment will be at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Our Lady of the Wayside Elementary School, c/o Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 440 S. Mitchell, Arlington Heights, IL 60005. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 15, 2019
