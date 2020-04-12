|
WEST CHICAGO - Louise H. Gustafson, age 84, lifetime resident of West Chicago, Illinois, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 28, 1935 in West Chicago, IL to William and Dorothy (Spoden) Streit. She was a graduate of St. Mary's Elementary School and West Chicago High School. Louise was united in marriage on April 7, 1956 to Charles J. Gustafson. She was a loving wife, a wonderful mother and grandmother. After raising her four daughters, she worked for over 17 years in the billing department of Public Works for DuPage County. Louise loved taking pictures, traveling and she especially loved her family, her husband, children and grandchildren. Louise is survived by her husband of 64 years, Charles Gustafson; daughters, Julie (Bill) Faedtke, Robin Gustafson (Tony DeGuide), Dawn (Randy) Rathe and Joy (Loren) Shrout; grandchildren, Bradley Rathe, Amanda Rathe (Korey Colucci), Ethan Shrout and Michelle Shrout; sisters, Patricia (the late Henry) Dettmann, Joan (Dan) Miller and Joy (Bob) Filip; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kenneth Streit; sisters, Shirley (the late Charles) Kaelin, and Marianne (Charles) Wenk. Due to the current situation all private family services will be held with burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Geneva, IL. A memorial Mass will be held at a future date at St. John the Baptist Church in Winfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Louise's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or . Arrangements by Norris-Segert Funeral Home and Cremation Services. For info, 630-231-0060 or www.norrissegertfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 12, 2020