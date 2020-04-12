Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago
132 Fremont Street
West Chicago, IL 60185
(630) 231-0060
Resources
More Obituaries for LOUISE GUSTAFSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOUISE H. GUSTAFSON


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOUISE H. GUSTAFSON Obituary
WEST CHICAGO - Louise H. Gustafson, age 84, lifetime resident of West Chicago, Illinois, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 28, 1935 in West Chicago, IL to William and Dorothy (Spoden) Streit. She was a graduate of St. Mary's Elementary School and West Chicago High School. Louise was united in marriage on April 7, 1956 to Charles J. Gustafson. She was a loving wife, a wonderful mother and grandmother. After raising her four daughters, she worked for over 17 years in the billing department of Public Works for DuPage County. Louise loved taking pictures, traveling and she especially loved her family, her husband, children and grandchildren. Louise is survived by her husband of 64 years, Charles Gustafson; daughters, Julie (Bill) Faedtke, Robin Gustafson (Tony DeGuide), Dawn (Randy) Rathe and Joy (Loren) Shrout; grandchildren, Bradley Rathe, Amanda Rathe (Korey Colucci), Ethan Shrout and Michelle Shrout; sisters, Patricia (the late Henry) Dettmann, Joan (Dan) Miller and Joy (Bob) Filip; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kenneth Streit; sisters, Shirley (the late Charles) Kaelin, and Marianne (Charles) Wenk. Due to the current situation all private family services will be held with burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Geneva, IL. A memorial Mass will be held at a future date at St. John the Baptist Church in Winfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Louise's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or . Arrangements by Norris-Segert Funeral Home and Cremation Services. For info, 630-231-0060 or www.norrissegertfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOUISE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -