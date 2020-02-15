|
MCHENRY - Louise Hayden passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. She was born September 23, 1949, the daughter of the late Richard Ernest and Virginia Evelyn Lawrence. Louise was a servant of the Lord as a pastor for The Church of God of Prophecy for 31 years. Everyone she met she loved. Louise is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Dennis; sisters, Mary Kathryn Corona and Stella Mae Foreman; brothers, Richard William Lawrence and Charlie Patrick (Cassandra) Lawrence; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great- nephews; and a multitude of friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Gracie Cupples and Artie Mae Turner; brothers, James Edward, Carl William, and Junior Lawrence; brothers-in-law, Horace Cupples, Jr., Danny Foreman and Anthony Corona. Visitation will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, McHenry. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 15, 2020