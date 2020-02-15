Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LOUISE HAYDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOUISE HAYDEN


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOUISE HAYDEN Obituary
MCHENRY - Louise Hayden passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. She was born September 23, 1949, the daughter of the late Richard Ernest and Virginia Evelyn Lawrence. Louise was a servant of the Lord as a pastor for The Church of God of Prophecy for 31 years. Everyone she met she loved. Louise is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Dennis; sisters, Mary Kathryn Corona and Stella Mae Foreman; brothers, Richard William Lawrence and Charlie Patrick (Cassandra) Lawrence; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great- nephews; and a multitude of friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Gracie Cupples and Artie Mae Turner; brothers, James Edward, Carl William, and Junior Lawrence; brothers-in-law, Horace Cupples, Jr., Danny Foreman and Anthony Corona. Visitation will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, McHenry. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOUISE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -