Louise Johanna Gabler (nee Radtke), went home to be with the Lord on October 31, 2020. She was born June 20, 1923, the daughter of the late Herman and Eva (Goldenstien) Radtke. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Joseph W. Gabler in 2003; and her son, Steven Michael Gabler in 2008. Surviving children include, Larry (Susan) Gabler, Janet Oyer, Ruth (Kurt) Stuart and daughter-in-law, Kathy Gabler; along with many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020, from 9:00am until 11:00am, with the funeral service starting at 11:00am at Grace Evangelical Church, 1800 Bowes Rd., Elgin. Burial will follow at Plato Center Cemetery. Laird Funeral Home is in care of arrangements, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
.