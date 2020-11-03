1/
LOUISE JOHANNA GABLER
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LOUISE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise Johanna Gabler (nee Radtke), went home to be with the Lord on October 31, 2020. She was born June 20, 1923, the daughter of the late Herman and Eva (Goldenstien) Radtke. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Joseph W. Gabler in 2003; and her son, Steven Michael Gabler in 2008. Surviving children include, Larry (Susan) Gabler, Janet Oyer, Ruth (Kurt) Stuart and daughter-in-law, Kathy Gabler; along with many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020, from 9:00am until 11:00am, with the funeral service starting at 11:00am at Grace Evangelical Church, 1800 Bowes Rd., Elgin. Burial will follow at Plato Center Cemetery. Laird Funeral Home is in care of arrangements, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Grace Evangelical Church
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Grace Evangelical Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved