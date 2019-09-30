|
Louise L. Florian, age 83, a resident of Monarch Landing since 2013 and formerly of Wheaton, IL, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019. She was born on May 15, 1936 in Chicago, IL. Louise is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Kurt Florian; her loving children, Kurt (Linda) Florian, Jr. of Wheaton, IL and Judy (Keith Lindsay) Florian of Louisville, CO; her cherished grandchildren, Jennifer and Kyle Florian, and Sophie Lindsay; and her dear-brother-in-law, Franz Florian. She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Erna Siller. Louise grew up in Melrose Park, IL. She earned all of her degrees in education from Northern Illinois University, including her doctorate. She spent her entire lifetime in education and taught students of all ages, from kindergarten to graduate school. Louise also served for ten years as the Assistant Regional Superintendent of Schools for the DuPage County Regional Office of Education, where she was a champion for student education. Louise will be remembered most as an educator. Louise loved her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling around the world with her husband, playing piano and reading. She was also fond of shoes and champagne. She will be forever remembered for her wonderful outlook, her critical thinking, her compassion and her beautiful smile. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to the life of Louise L. Florian, memorial donations may be directed to the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, Lambda State Foundation for Educational Studies, Inc. (http://deltakappagamma.org/IL/) A memorial visitation will be Thursday, October 3, 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM at St. Irene Catholic Church, 28W441 Warrenville Rd., Warrenville, IL 60555. Interment will be private. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 30, 2019