Louise L. Peters (nee Mary Louise Lancaster), 91, formerly of Streamwood, passed away peacefully at her home in Bartlett, August 11th, 2019. Louise worked for many years as a salesperson in the discount retail industry, and gave more than 3000 volunteer hours to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates. Beloved wife ("Buttercup") of the late Bruno Peters, mother of Douglas Alison (Mary Ann) Peters, devoted grandmother ("Grammie") of Cheryl Peters Koning, Erica Lynne Peters, and Rebbecca Ashley Peters. Sister of the late Elizabeth "Betts" (the late Drew) Miller; fond aunt of Judy Halnon and the late Cherie and Randy Miller; great-aunt of Cynthia Fowler and Valerie Fribance. Faithful companion of Tinkerbell the cat. In lieu of flowers, you may make your gifts to the AMITA Health Women and Children's Hospital, c/o Alexian Brothers Foundation, 2601 Navistar Dr., Building 4, Floor 1, Lisle, IL 60532. Friends and family are gathering Saturday, September 14, 10:30am, Bethel Baptist Church, 200 N. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg, IL 60194 followed by 1pm graveside service, Memory Gardens Cemetery, 2501 East Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Attendees are encouraged to wear red and/or purple. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 18, 2019