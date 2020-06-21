LOUISE P. GORDON
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Louise P. Gordon (nee Brennan), 95, of Elk Grove Village for 48 years. She was born in Mt. Carmel, PA. and passed away June 20 peacefully at her home. She was a former legal secretary of Pritzker and Pritzker for 33 years and retired from Zunamon and Co. as a legal secretary. Louise was the beloved wife of the late Jerry (1988); loving mother of Mary L. Gordon, Kathleen M. (Michael) Ford and James P. Gordon; cherished grandma of Ginger, Brandon and Ryan (Aly) and great-grandma of Porter and Finn. There will be a graveside service for Louise Tuesday, June 23 at 10am at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, 1185 W. Algonquin Rd., Palatine. Information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
