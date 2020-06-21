ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Louise P. Gordon (nee Brennan), 95, of Elk Grove Village for 48 years. She was born in Mt. Carmel, PA. and passed away June 20 peacefully at her home. She was a former legal secretary of Pritzker and Pritzker for 33 years and retired from Zunamon and Co. as a legal secretary. Louise was the beloved wife of the late Jerry (1988); loving mother of Mary L. Gordon, Kathleen M. (Michael) Ford and James P. Gordon; cherished grandma of Ginger, Brandon and Ryan (Aly) and great-grandma of Porter and Finn. There will be a graveside service for Louise Tuesday, June 23 at 10am at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, 1185 W. Algonquin Rd., Palatine. Information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.