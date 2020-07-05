ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Louise T. (Nespo) Gehrke was born on September 15th in Chicago, Illinois to Louis and Pearl (nee Stefaniak) Niespodziany. She passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Louise absolutely loved her job as an Executive Assistant at Moore Business forms retiring in 1995. Prior to Moore she worked at School District 214 and Dad's Root Beer Company. In addition to her Daily role at Dad's she was Ms. Dad's Root Beer. After retirement Louise worked at Didier Farms. She did not consider this a job but a joy. She loved being around the farm, flowers, fruits and vegetables but mostly the people and new friends she met. Louise embraced her Catholic religion. She was a member of St. James Church since 1965 and graduated from Alvernia Catholic High School. Louise was a volunteer for many years at Little Sisters of the Poor and St. Vincent de Paul. She was associated with Sisters of the Living Word and a member of the St. James Over 50 Club. Her most favorite Group to be a member of was "The Church Ladies," she had a special place in her heart for each of the members. Growing up with a father who was the Church organist, Choir Director and Opera singer, Louise enjoyed beautiful music. Louise loved her yard, garden and flowers along with going to plays and traveling. She enjoyed a simple week-end to Indiana to visit family and press her luck at the Casinos as well as trips overseas. One of her favorite things were snowmobile trips to Northern WI and the UP with her sons. She snowmobiled until recently enjoying the beauty of the woods for over 35 years however, per her exact words, "My Greatest joy in life was given to me by my 3 children whom I treasure". She spent much time with her family including pets. She loved playing cards and Yahtzee especially as she always had the strategy to win. Louise embraced fun and loved to laugh plus she set everlasting family traditions. Louise is survived by her children Cynthia L. Gehrke, Keith E. Gehrke and Dean R. Gehrke (Sandy Graham); her grandson Joe A. Gehrke as well as her niece Leila Denning. She was preceded in death by her spouse of 54 years, Edward L. Gehrke; her parents as well as her sister Grace Wadzinski plus a recent family pet, "Trooper" whom she adored. Visitation Monday, July 6, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd. (capacity limits of up to 50 people at one time, PPE requirements, and social distancing in effect), 1520 North Arlington Heights Road, (4 blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, Illinois 60004. Funeral Mass, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. James Catholic Church (also with capacity limits and PPE, and social distancing), 831 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Interment will be held privately at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
or 847-253-0168.