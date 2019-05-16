|
Louise Y. Funk, age 65, of Howell, MI, formerly of Wheaton, IL, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 in Howell, MI. She was born September 8, 1953 in Mikado, Michigan, daughter of the late Albert Lee and the late Mary Frances (Anders) Smith. Dear mother of Mike (Sarah) DeRubis of Madison, Wisconsin and Lee Funk. Grandmother of Kai and Skyler. Sister of Suzanne Martinez, Joyce Porsche, Sandy Johnson and Sharon Huff. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Funk and sister, Lynn Holley. Louise had a special connection to all animals, especially cats. Memorial Services will be held Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. George Lutheran Church, 803 W. Main St., Brighton, Michigan 48116. Memorial contributions are suggested to the local animal rescue of your choice. Please visit her online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 16, 2019