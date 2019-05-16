Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Memorial service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM
St. George Lutheran Church
803 W. Main St.
Brighton, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LOUISE FUNK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOUISE Y. FUNK


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LOUISE Y. FUNK Obituary
Louise Y. Funk, age 65, of Howell, MI, formerly of Wheaton, IL, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 in Howell, MI. She was born September 8, 1953 in Mikado, Michigan, daughter of the late Albert Lee and the late Mary Frances (Anders) Smith. Dear mother of Mike (Sarah) DeRubis of Madison, Wisconsin and Lee Funk. Grandmother of Kai and Skyler. Sister of Suzanne Martinez, Joyce Porsche, Sandy Johnson and Sharon Huff. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Funk and sister, Lynn Holley. Louise had a special connection to all animals, especially cats. Memorial Services will be held Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. George Lutheran Church, 803 W. Main St., Brighton, Michigan 48116. Memorial contributions are suggested to the local animal rescue of your choice. Please visit her online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now