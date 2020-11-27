1/1
LOWETTA JENE (BARKAU) HANUS
Lowetta Jene (Barkau) Hanus, age 75 passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Nov. 24, 2020. She is survived by her daughters; Carol (Ed) Kuhl, Lori (John) Biegel, Jennifer (Mathew) Horn, and Nancy Hanus (Rafael Jaquez); She was the oldest sister to William Gandy, Bonnie E. Downey, Melvin A. Barkau III, Marilyn Figley, Melody L. Bussman. Proud grandmother of 13 grandchildren and a great-grandmother of 6 great grandchildren. Lowetta was proceeded in death by her husband, John; parents, Melvin and Wilma Barkau (English) Lowetta was also, known as "Lucky" to her family and friends, she loved socializing and was a retired waitress of the Dunton House Restaurant in Arlington Heights with a dedicated career of over 40 years. Lucky was also a member of the dahlia society and enjoyed hosting annual garden walks. There will be a 3:00pm memorial service at Meadows Christian fellowship 2401 Kirchhoff Road, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008 on Sunday Nov. 29th.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Meadows Christian fellowship
