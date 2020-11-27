Lowetta Jene (Barkau) Hanus, age 75 passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Nov. 24, 2020. She is survived by her daughters; Carol (Ed) Kuhl, Lori (John) Biegel, Jennifer (Mathew) Horn, and Nancy Hanus (Rafael Jaquez); She was the oldest sister to William Gandy, Bonnie E. Downey, Melvin A. Barkau III, Marilyn Figley, Melody L. Bussman. Proud grandmother of 13 grandchildren and a great-grandmother of 6 great grandchildren. Lowetta was proceeded in death by her husband, John; parents, Melvin and Wilma Barkau (English) Lowetta was also, known as "Lucky" to her family and friends, she loved socializing and was a retired waitress of the Dunton House Restaurant in Arlington Heights with a dedicated career of over 40 years. Lucky was also a member of the dahlia society and enjoyed hosting annual garden walks. There will be a 3:00pm memorial service at Meadows Christian fellowship 2401 Kirchhoff Road, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008 on Sunday Nov. 29th.







