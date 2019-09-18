Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
West Dundee, IL
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:30 PM
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
West Dundee, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
West Dundee, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LT. HUNTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LT. GREGORY R. "GREG" HUNTER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LT. GREGORY R. "GREG" HUNTER Obituary
SLEEPY HOLLOW - Lt. Gregory R. "Greg" Hunter, Rutland-Dundee Fire Protection District, retired, age 64, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee on Friday from 4-8 PM with Fire Service Walk-Through at 6:30 P.M. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 A.M. at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee with burial following at Dundee Twp. East Cemetery, East Dundee. Please omit flowers, memorials may be made to either Illinois Doberman Rescue Plus, P.O. Box 435, Barrington, IL 60011, Rutland-Dundee Fire Protection District Memorial Fund, 11 E. Higgins Road, Gilberts, IL 60136 or Trinity Lutheran Church, 11008 N. Church St., Huntley IL 60142. To view Greg's full obituary or to leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LT.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home
Download Now