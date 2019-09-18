|
|
SLEEPY HOLLOW - Lt. Gregory R. "Greg" Hunter, Rutland-Dundee Fire Protection District, retired, age 64, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee on Friday from 4-8 PM with Fire Service Walk-Through at 6:30 P.M. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 A.M. at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee with burial following at Dundee Twp. East Cemetery, East Dundee. Please omit flowers, memorials may be made to either Illinois Doberman Rescue Plus, P.O. Box 435, Barrington, IL 60011, Rutland-Dundee Fire Protection District Memorial Fund, 11 E. Higgins Road, Gilberts, IL 60136 or Trinity Lutheran Church, 11008 N. Church St., Huntley IL 60142. To view Greg's full obituary or to leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 18, 2019