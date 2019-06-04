|
Lt. Robert J. Hjellum F.P.F.D., age 69, beloved husband of Mariann; loving son of the late Regina and Oswald "Ossie" (retired Fire Chief Elmwood Park); dear son in law of Jean Cavalier; beloved brother of the late Kerry Hjellum (retired Fire Chief Elmwood Park), dear brother-in-law of the late Michael Sarysz and uncle of many nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation Wednesday June 5th, 2:00-6:00 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL 60172 (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) Service will begin at 6:00 p.m. Eulogy will be given by his best friend and niece Michelle Sarysz Jarvis at 5:30 p.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to , . For information, 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 4, 2019