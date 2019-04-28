|
Luca A. Andreuccetti, 33, passed away April 24, 2019. Loving husband of Ashley (nee Newman); devoted father of Gustavo; beloved son of Ilio and Rita Andreuccetti; proud brother of Pietro (Amanda), Marco (Sheila) and Rosa Andreuccetti; cherished grandson of Amalia (the late Fiore) De Simone and the late Pietro (Ila) Andreuccetti; loving brother-in-law of Shannon (Adam) Sadecki and son-in-law of Scott and Eileen Newman; fond Zio of Jack, Samson, Mia, Lila, Marco, Joshua and Dominic; dear nephew, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Monday from 3 to 9 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10 a.m. at St. Michael Church, 310 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton, IL 60187. Please meet at church. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Info at www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 28, 2019