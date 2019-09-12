|
Lucia M. "Lucy" Hartman, 94, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 in Highland Park surrounded by her family. She was born December 13, 1924 in Highwood where she was a lifelong resident and was the owner of a beauty salon. Lucy was a devoted wife and mother of five who enjoyed spending time with her family more than anything. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Highwood and the Highwood Historical Society. She is survived by her five children, Mary Sue Adams, Lucia (Len) Orlando, Kathleen Hartman, Toni (Patrick) Hartman-Yundt, Adam G. Hartman Jr.; seven grandchildren, Dawn Sciaronne, Mark (Krista) Guildoo, Leonard (Elizabeth) Orlando III, Christopher (Michelle) Orlando, Eric and Alex Hoftiezer, Jaime Hartman; nine great-grandchildren, and by many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Adam G. Hartman in 2007. Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 14 at St. James Catholic Church, 134 North Ave., Highwood, IL 60040. Visitation will be one hour prior to mass at church. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville. Memorial donations may be made to St. James Catholic Church for masses in her name. Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home. For info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 12, 2019