LIBERTYVILLE - Lucille A. Bulaich, nee Ayres, 91, a lifelong resident of Libertyville, passed away July 19, 2019 in Libertyville. Mrs. Bulaich was a member of St. Joseph Church, the guild of the BVM, the Libertyville Women's club, and the Condell Medical Center Auxiliary. She was an avid Hockey fan (favoring the Chicago Blackhawks) enjoyed both the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers and was a devoted animal lover who always had dogs of her own. Lucille was preceded in death by her husband Richard in 2000. She is survived by her son James (Leslie) Bulaich, her daughter Deborah (Tom)Griffin and her grandchildren Michelle and Michael Bulaich and Connor and Brennan Griffin. Funeral Mass will be 10 AM Wednesday, July 31 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 East Maple Ave., Libertyville. Interment Ascension Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations made to either Save-A-Pet, 31664 N. Fairfield Rd., Grayslake, IL 60030 or the . () would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements by McMurrough Chapel, Libertyville, 847-362-2626. Sign guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 28, 2019