LUCILLE "LOU" BOCHEK
Known for her adventurous spirit, vivaciousness and love of family, Lucille "Lou" Bochek, peacefully passed away, November 19. 2020. Lucille was the cherished wife of the late Frank Bochek. Adored sister of Dolores and Richard. Loving mother to David (MaryJo), Elizabeth (Joe) and Peter, doting grandmother to Jesse, Katie and Glen, and great-grandmother to Isabella, Julian, Addison, and Kelsie. Lucille's greatest joy in life was being surrounded by family - anytime, anywhere, for any reason. Originally from Omaha, Nebraska, Lucille and Frank eventually relocated to Palatine and became actively involved in their community. Always willing to lend a hand, Lucille volunteered time at St. Theresa Church and worked as a teachers' aide, helping to guide three generations of students. Her strong faith in God, and devotion to the Blessed Mother, sustained her throughout her life and influenced her kind treatment of others. She was proud to be a Eucharistic Minister at St. Theresa Church, helping to administer the sacrament of Holy Communion. On a moment's notice, she would happily venture out to meet friends and family to share in a meal, or an escapade. Loving, spontaneous, enthusiastic, best describe Lucille. Her interests included boating, bowling, square dancing, and a love of music. Lucille lived a full and happy life. She will be remembered and celebrated as the wonderful sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother she was. Should you choose to make a donation in Lucille's memory, please select the charity of your choice. With sensitivity and concern for others, there will not be a scheduled public funeral. A Rosary will be said on Monday, November 30 at 9:45am and a Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, November 30 at 11am. You are welcome to join these events virtually, please visit Lucille's obituary at https://www.smithcorcoran.com/obituary/ lucille-bochek/ for more information on how to join or call 847-359-8020.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Palatine Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
