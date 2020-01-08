|
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Lucille Elizabeth Klimkowicz, nee Brauer, 94, formerly of Chicago for 83 years. Beloved wife of the late John Klimkowicz, whom she married in 1945 until his death in 1997. Loving mother of John (Anna) Klimkowicz and the late Karen Evans. Loving grandmother of Nicholas Klimkowicz, Jennifer (Todd) Voss, Joe Klimkowicz, Jim (Tudy) Schwinn, Michelle (David) Stephens, Kimberly (Michael) Myers and Michael (Jill) Evans. Dear great-grandmother of 13 and great-great-grandmother of 1. Cherished daughter of Elsie and Edward Brauer. Dear sister of the late Edith. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Lucille was born in Chicago May 22, 1925 and passed away peacefully January 5, 2020. She was a homemaker the majority of her life, and loved word searches, crossword puzzles, bingo, reading mysteries and Dancing with the Stars. A visitation will be held on Saturday from Noon until 5 PM, with a service at 4 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 West Golf Road, Schaumburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northwest Suburban Special Education Organization (NSSEO) Timber Ridge School Gym Building Fund, 799 W. Kensington Rd., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 8, 2020