1/
LUCILLE J. HIGHSMITH
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LUCILLE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille J Highsmith (nee Wiegman), 96, born 8/4/1923 in Chicago, died 7/14/2020 from complications of Covid-19, in Mesa, AZ (formerly of Villa Park and Wheaton). Lucille worked as a secretary for Illinois Bell in Chicago, JW Reedy, Lombard, volunteered for CDH in Winfield, was a devout Catholic, devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and cherished Aunt. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Preceded in death by her parents, sister and brother-in-law Shirley and Leonard Hollenbeck, and sister-in-law Julie Wiegman. Surviving are her daughters, Sharon Highsmith Cuculic Hain of Mesa, AZ and Carol Highsmith Williams, and son-in-law Kent Williams of WI and FL, grandchildren, Kent Williams, Jr, Walter J Cuculic, spouse Dr Lisa Lemond, Michael Williams, spouse Tina Arnieri Williams, Karen Cuculic and Greg Forrest, as well as 10 great grandchildren, one brother John Wiegman of Washington, many nephews, nieces and wonderful friends. Funeral mass will be held Friday, July 24, 2020, 10:00am St Petronille Catholic Church, 420 Glenwood Ave, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137 with interment immediately following at Assumption Cemetery, 1S510 Winfield Rd, Wheaton, IL 60189. The church services will be live streamed using this link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/ UCvNo_3DRlBPSBkdhbEB3j7Q. Or you can go to YouTube and search for St Petronille Glen Ellyn. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to St Jude.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St Petronille Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Interment
Assumption Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 22, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jill Whalen
July 21, 2020
We are sorry to hear of Lucille's passing. My Mom, Hattie Vicker, and Lucille were good friends. We lived across the street in Villa Park. I remember shoveling snow and mowing the lawn for the family. She was a dear friend of my Mom's up until Mom's passing in 2015. Please accept condolences on behalf of the Vicker family.
Kenneth Vicker
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved