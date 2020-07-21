Lucille J Highsmith (nee Wiegman), 96, born 8/4/1923 in Chicago, died 7/14/2020 from complications of Covid-19, in Mesa, AZ (formerly of Villa Park and Wheaton). Lucille worked as a secretary for Illinois Bell in Chicago, JW Reedy, Lombard, volunteered for CDH in Winfield, was a devout Catholic, devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and cherished Aunt. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Preceded in death by her parents, sister and brother-in-law Shirley and Leonard Hollenbeck, and sister-in-law Julie Wiegman. Surviving are her daughters, Sharon Highsmith Cuculic Hain of Mesa, AZ and Carol Highsmith Williams, and son-in-law Kent Williams of WI and FL, grandchildren, Kent Williams, Jr, Walter J Cuculic, spouse Dr Lisa Lemond, Michael Williams, spouse Tina Arnieri Williams, Karen Cuculic and Greg Forrest, as well as 10 great grandchildren, one brother John Wiegman of Washington, many nephews, nieces and wonderful friends. Funeral mass will be held Friday, July 24, 2020, 10:00am St Petronille Catholic Church, 420 Glenwood Ave, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137 with interment immediately following at Assumption Cemetery, 1S510 Winfield Rd, Wheaton, IL 60189. The church services will be live streamed using this link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/
UCvNo_3DRlBPSBkdhbEB3j7Q. Or you can go to YouTube and search for St Petronille Glen Ellyn. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to St Jude.