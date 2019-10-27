Daily Herald Obituaries
PALATINE - Lucille J. Ptaszek, 94. Born June 15, 1925 in Chicago, passed away October 23, 2019. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Dear great-aunt, great-great-aunt and cousin to many. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Angelo Borgese and John Ptaszek; her parents, Joseph and Martha Sobek and sister, Amelia M.(William) Hoeller. Lucille was a member of the St. Theresa Women's Club. Visitation Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 9 AM until time of Funeral Mass at 10 AM at St. Theresa Church, 455 N.Benton Street, Palatine. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. For information, 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 27, 2019
