The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
Lucille Jenski nee Schiefelbein; Beloved wife of the late Edward K. Jenski Sr.; Dearest mother of Marilyn (the late Dennis) Freese, Edward Jr. and Leonard (Kathy); Loving grandmother of Keith, Bryan (Christine), Matthew (Alison), Dominic, Danny and David; Dear great-grandmother of Elijah, Allen, Landon and Hailey; Fond sister of Marlene and Lorraine. Visitation Saturday, July 27, 3:00 p.m. until time of Service, 7:00 p.m. at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Interment private. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.theoaksfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 26, 2019
