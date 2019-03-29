|
|
Lucille M. Boucek nee Konecy, 93, a 14 year resident of Sunrise Senior Living of Schaumburg, formerly of Wheeling for 42 years. Born in Marquette, MI., she passed away March 27th at her home. Lucille was the beloved wife of the late Richard C. (1984); loving mother of Susan E. (Wayne) Pierce, Richard C. and Chuck H. (Karla) Boucek; and dear grandmother of Lauren and Ryan Pierce, Lian and Ana Boucek. Lucille was a ret. 20 year elementary school teacher at Eugene Field School of Wheeling. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 29th from 12 p.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Interment at Ridgewood Cemetery, Des Plaines. Contributions to the are appreciated. For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 29, 2019