PALATINE - Lucille M. Drake, nee Santowski, 73. Beloved wife of David. Loving mother of Jill (Dan) Mobley, Joseph (Heidi) Chiaro, Amy (Chantel) Chiaro, Christine (John) Ernst, David Jr. (Connie) Drake, Daniel (Jessica) Drake and Scott (Brenda) Drake. Cherished grandmother of Taylor, Jessica, Anthony and Elijah Chiaro. Dear sister of Michael (Bonnie) Santowski. Fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Lucy's life will be held at a later date. For information, 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com
