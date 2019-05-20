|
MARENGO - Lucille Paet-Smith, 69, passed away Thursday, May 16. A proud Maui girl and Hawaii native, Lucille was a 29 year employee at United Airlines and was a certified floral arranger and generous chef and hostess who published her own cook book "101 Tasty Favorites". She greeted her new friends with her favorite name "Lucy - I Love Lucy". Beloved wife of Laurence Smith; loving mother of Travis (Kimberly) Araki; fond sister of 11 brothers and sisters. She was preceded in death by her brothers James and William. Visitation Tuesday, May 21 from 2:00pm to 8:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Road (at Stearns Road), Bartlett and Wednesday, May 22 from 9:00am until time of Mass 10:00am at St. Mary's Church 10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. Info (630)289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 20, 2019