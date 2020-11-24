LAKE ZURICH - Service and interment for Lucille Rudsinski, 95, of Champaign, formerly of Lake Zurich, will be held privately. She was raised in Lake Zurich and passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 20, 2020 from natural causes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; daughter, Deborah; and brother, Don Lichter. Lucille is survived by her son, Hal Rudsinski; daughters, Becky (Bryan) Yager and Nancy (Alan) Stoltman; 4 grandchildren, Cortney, Matthew, Connor and Alison; 3 great-grandchildren, Cole, Hannah and Emma; 2 sisters, Doris Hill and Geraldine White. Arrangements by Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, IL. For info, 847-540-8871 or www.ahlgrimff.com
