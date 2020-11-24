1/
LUCILLE RUDSINSKI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LUCILLE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAKE ZURICH - Service and interment for Lucille Rudsinski, 95, of Champaign, formerly of Lake Zurich, will be held privately. She was raised in Lake Zurich and passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 20, 2020 from natural causes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; daughter, Deborah; and brother, Don Lichter. Lucille is survived by her son, Hal Rudsinski; daughters, Becky (Bryan) Yager and Nancy (Alan) Stoltman; 4 grandchildren, Cortney, Matthew, Connor and Alison; 3 great-grandchildren, Cole, Hannah and Emma; 2 sisters, Doris Hill and Geraldine White. Arrangements by Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, IL. For info, 847-540-8871 or www.ahlgrimff.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
415 South Buesching Road
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
(847) 540-8871
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved